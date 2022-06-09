Louisville Christian Church has named a new preaching minister, Davon Huss.
He takes over from Bob Kastens, who is retiring. Kastens, 80, preached his last sermon on June 5. Kastens began his ministry with the Bethel and Keenersville Christian Churches in Hot Springs, N.C. on June 4, 1967. He will remain in Blount County and serve as an elder at Louisville Christian.
Huss holds degrees from both Mid-Atlantic Christian University and Cincinnati Christian University. He spent 29 years ministering with congregations in North Carolina, Virginia, Louisiana and Indiana, and serving as a hospice chaplain in Ohio.
Huss and his wife, Crystal, have been married for 24 years and raised two sets of twins. Alex and Andy are 22; Zach and Zane are 18. Alex is currently employed at Johnson University. Andy married his college sweetheart, Hannah, and now serves as youth minister in North Carolina. Zach and Zane will be freshmen at Johnson University in the fall.
In his spare time, Huss enjoys watching University of North Carolina basketball, Chicago Cubs baseball, reading historical (non)fiction, playing board games, fishing, collecting coins and exploring the scenic route. His favorite Bible verse is, “Rejoice always, pray continually, give thanks in all circumstances; for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus” (1Thessalonians 5:16-18).
