Louisville Christian Church, 2826 Topside Road, is offering a free smoking cessation program to be held from 7-8 p.m. beginning on Monday, Jan. 6. Minister Bob Kastens is a former smoker who has helped lead many people to become former smokers. He led a Cooper-Clayton Smoking Cessation group for a few years in Louisville, Kentucky before moving to Tennessee.
The beginning of the New Year is a great time to make life-changing resolutions. This support group will be limited to 15-20 people, so call today to register or for more information.
A pack a day smoker will spend almost $55,000 over 30 years; two packs a day — almost $110,000 over 30 years; three packs a day — more than $164,000 over 30 years.
The Cooper/Clayton Smoking Cessation program is a 12-week, group support program that uses research-based methods to help people stop smoking. Participants will learn how to pick a nicotine replacement product best suited for them. They will also learn important relapse prevention strategies, stress management techniques, and healthy life-style information.
Call the church at 865-233-3830 for more information or to register for the group.
