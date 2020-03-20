The Louisville Christian Church, 2826 Topside Road, will begin a new stop smoking program to be held from 7-8 p.m. beginning on Monday, April 6. The minister, Bob Kastens, is a former smoker who has helped lead many people to become non-smokers. He led a Cooper-Clayton Smoking Cessation group for several years in Louisville, Kentucky before moving to Tennessee. Call the church at 865-233-3830 for more information or to register for the group.
The first stop smoking group will complete its 13-week program on Monday, March 30. This support group will be limited to 15 to 20 people.
A pack a day smoker will spend almost $55,000 over 30 years; two packs a day — almost $110,000 over 30 years; three packs a day — more than $164,000 over 30 years.
The Cooper/Clayton Smoking Cessation program is a 13-week, group support program that uses research-based methods to help people stop smoking. Participants will learn how to pick a nicotine replacement product best suited for them. They will also learn important relapse prevention strategies, stress management techniques, and healthy life-style information.
The program was developed by Dr. Thomas M. Cooper, D.D.S. and Professor Emeritus at the University of Kentucky and Dr. Richard Clayton, Ph.D. at the University of Kentucky. Dr. Cooper was a heavy smoker for 36 years. Richard Clayton is an internationally recognized expert on drug addiction. They developed this program together and it has worked for thousands of people over the course of more than 20 years.
