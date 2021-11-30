Louisville Memorial Cemetery will hold its candlelight event on Saturday, Dec. 4. The candles will be lit at dusk and will burn at least two to three hours. Anyone who would like to help with the event should be at the cemetery at 3:30 p.m.
The cemetery is located at the corner of Topside Road and Louisville Road. For more information, call 865-679-8880.
