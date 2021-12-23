Believe, love, joy, peace — words that exemplify the spirit of Christmas. There is one word that has particularly resonated with me this Christmas season — hope. At The Salvation Army, we have adopted the slogan, “Hope Marches On” during Christmas, and certainly we have always endeavored to bring hope to individuals and families in our community. Our Angel Tree and red kettles are symbols to the people we serve, as the generous support of our community gives them hope that things will be better.
It is hope that has carried many of us through pandemic life and uncertainty. In Romans 5:3-5 Paul writes, “Not only so, but we also rejoice in our sufferings because we know that suffering produces perseverance; perseverance character; and character hope. And hope does not disappoint us because God has poured out his love into our hearts by the Holy Spirit, whom he has given us.” How reassuring it is to know that the trials and turmoil of the last two years are producing a hope that will not disappoint us — a hope that entered the world in a baby, born in the humblest of circumstances.
The Christmas Carol “O Little Town of Bethlehem” says of Jesus, “The hopes and fears of all the years are met in thee tonight.” In my personal devotions this Advent season, I have been working through the genealogy of Jesus, the part of the Christmas story which we tend to skip over in favor of the more impressive messages from angels, angel choirs, shepherds and wise men. As I have studied the stories of Jesus’ ancestors, I have looked for the themes of Christmas and it was not hard to find hope in their stories generation-to-generation from Abraham to Jesus:
Abraham hoped for the son he was promised.
The Israelites hoped for deliverance from their bondage in Egypt.
God’s people hoped for the day their exile in Babylon would end and for their return to Jerusalem.
The people hoped for a Messiah who would free them from the authority of an oppressive foreign power.
The hope that Jesus brought to the world was not only for all their hopes before his coming, but also for all those after his arrival. It was the hope he gave to those he healed and fed, to those he loved that others could not, and to the families whose loved ones he brought back to life.
It is the hope he gives to each of us as we go through family issues, health scares, and financial struggles. It is the hope we cling to that life will one day seem normal again and that all the disunity we have lived through recently will end. It is the hope we have that Jesus will one day come again. It is the hope we have in our Emmanuel, God with us. Hope marches on.
If we think of Christmas only as an event in history, we fail to grasp the true meaning of Jesus’ birth. None of us can go back to that moment in a stable in Bethlehem and be a part of that first Christmas — but daily Advent occurs in the hearts of individuals who have prepared room for Jesus to be born again. Hope is not limited to Jesus’ first Advent or the day that he will come again, but every day when we choose to make him part of our lives.
My prayer for our community this Christmas is that those who have not experienced the Advent of Jesus personally in their lives would find him, and that each of us who have, would share the hope that he gives. It is best summarized again in the words of “O Little Town of Bethlehem”:
O holy Child of Bethlehem descend to us, we pray;
Cast out our sin and enter in, be born in us today.
We hear the Christmas angels the great glad tidings tell;
O come to us, abide with us, our Lord Emmanuel.
Merry Christmas!
Capt. Kati Chase is the corps officer for Salvation Army of Blount County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.