Carol Luther is reminded of a former colleague, not necessarily the office skills or personality.
It’s what the person wore.
“It was LL Bean all they way,” Luther recalled vividly. Luther, a retired professor of English, had another colleague who’s attire every day was dark trousers and a light-colored top.
“There are people you know who if you close your eyes, you can describe exactly what they are wearing today,” Luther said.
Clothing, she said, says a lot about a person. Some spend hours and entire paychecks to look good; others choose a more lackadaisical approach. And when it comes to pivotal times in our lives, whether good or bad, we often remember what we were wearing, and not always who was there with us.
It’s a topic she is definitely exploring as one of five actors in Free Spirit Theatre’s upcoming production of “Love, Loss and What I Wore,” a play written by Nora and Delia Ephron, and based on the 1995 book by Ilene Beckerman. Organized as a series of monologues with a rotating cast of five women, the subject matter includes women’s relationships and wardrobes that weave the tales that are often funny, sometimes tragic but always poignant.
The play opens Oct. 28-30 at Jubilee Banquet Facility in Knoxville. It is directed by Jill Stapleton Bergeron, who taught at Maryville College in the 1990s. She now teaches at the University of Tennessee and is the founder of Free Spirit Theatre.
Luther, a Blount County native, and Bergeron met while students at Emory and Henry College. They acted in college plays together and then went their separate ways to graduate school. Despite doing their own versions of life, they maintained a friendship that has endured. Luther taught at the now-defunct Hiwassee College and then Pellissippi State before retiring a couple of years ago. Bergeron is still teaching.
“I think this will be the 15th production Jill and I have been in together,” Luther said. Most of those were in college, but she has acted previously for Free Spirit Theatre for Bergeron and even a couple at MC. Bergeron is the acting company’s artistic director, but she is also one of the cast members for “Love, Loss and What I Wore.”
“I have loved this play for several years,” Bergeron explained. Nora Ephron wrote movies like “When Harry Met Sally” and “You’v Got Mail,” she said. “Her humor is wonderful — it’s always funny with a touch of tenderness.”
The play has been performed all over the world. It has been done mostly as a staged reading where the actors sit together with the script and tell the characters’ stories. Rosie O’Donnell, Kristin Chenoweth, Jane Lynch and Rhea Perlman were some of the actors.
The role of Gingi is played by Luther in this production and her character is vital throughout. The other actors — Bergeron, Cheri Compton, Susan Jackson and Lisa Silverman — all have multiple roles. Their version is not a staged reading. The characters have memorized lines and have some movement on stage.
The author of the book intentionally made her story personal and included references to her life experiences and places close to home. The play branches out to include other women and how they navigate the world.
The monologues contain conversations about training bras, the unforgettable advice from mom on clean underwear, flowing wedding gowns, the dress one wore to a funeral, divorce, lost love but also renewal.
“There is a lot to love in this play,” Luther said. “There are some serious moments but also lots of humor. There are adult situations. They get very frank. Very frank.”
The five women in this production all will wear black so the audience can use its own imagination about the multiple clothing pieces that are talked about. Bergeron is also drawing some of the dresses, etc., that will be projected onto a screen.
As to why we remember the first dress we were allowed to pick out in a department store or what we chose for our 13th birthday, it mostly has to do with the event, Luther said. One character in the play talks about her dad taking her to chose a birthday dress. The woman remembered it because it was her first store-bought dress and just after her mother had died.
Others remember clothing because they recall fondly how well they looked in it, or how comfortable they felt, Luther said.
We also can look back on attire because of how it distracted us, as in the woman giving a presentation in a sweater that was too large and kept sliding off her shoulders. Luther was in the audience. The presentation was good, she said, but the presenter might have opted out of that fashion choice.
Although Luther didn’t get seriously into acting until college, she said the spark was ignited when she was in fifth grade and helped her teacher write a play for a geography lesson. Luther also acted in that production. She helped write another play while in junior high.
“I enjoy playing a character, someone not like myself or someone in a very different situation,” she said. “I think a lot of people imagine what it would be like to live someone else’s life.” Acting, she said, is the ultimate “let’s pretend.”
“Love, Loss and What I Wore” is about two hours in length. Bergeron said it is a play where every woman will recognize herself; she also hopes some men will attend. They might learn something about the ways women think, she explained.
The uselessness of sleeveless turtlenecks, high heel pain, purses that devour possessions, what happens to our arms as we age — they are part of the monologues of these characters that are so very familiar to audiences of females. Fashion is something that connects us, Luther said.
The humor is tempered with some moments of stark revelations. Bergeron said the audience should be prepared to experience a myriad of emotions.
“There’s no doubt they will be laughing, but some of the women’s stories are very heartfelt and we found ourselves in tears during the first few readings,” the actor/director said. “I think it might touch the audience that way too.”
