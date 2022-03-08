It’s your lucky day because you don’t have to search for the pot of gold under the rainbow for this winning recipe. Throw out the old Irish classics and sweeten things up this year with some mint chocolate chip fun.
Mint Chocolate Chip Cookies
Servings: 24-32
2 1/2 cups flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 cup butter, softened
1 1/4 cups sugar
2 eggs
30 drops green food coloring
1 teaspoon peppermint extract
1 package (12 ounces) chocolate chips
Heat oven to 375 F.
In large bowl, mix flour, baking soda and salt until blended. Set aside.
In medium bowl, beat butter and sugar until combined. Add eggs, food coloring and peppermint extract; beat until combined.
Add wet ingredients to dry ingredients; beat until combined. Stir in chocolate chips. Drop spoonfuls of cookie dough onto baking sheet.
Bake 11-14 minutes, or until edges are lightly browned.
Cool on wire racks.
