First Baptist Church, Maryville will host a special luncheon for family caregivers in connection with National Caregiver Appreciation Day on Thursday, Feb. 20.
Unpaid family caregivers are the primary source of care for elderly and dementia patients in our country. The value of their services provided has an economic value of over $470 million. Twenty-four percent of caregivers will provide care for more than five years and many end up leaving their jobs to care for family members.
First Baptist Church, CORE Benefits and Investments and other local businesses are coming together to honor and celebrate the family caregivers in our community. The appreciation luncheon is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20. Lunch, entertainment and favors will be provided to those attending.
For caregivers wanting more information on attending the luncheon, or local businesses wishing to participate or donate items, contact Lori Bishop at 865-268-8001.
