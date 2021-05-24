Join Mabry-Hazen House on Saturday, June 19, for special tours to commemorate Juneteenth. Mabry-Hazen House will share stories, objects, and research related to the historic house museum, local enslaved communities, and their stories of emancipation.
Mabry-Hazen House is located at 1711 Dandridge Ave., Knoxville.
Visitors will learn about the lives of African-Americans connected to Mabry-Hazen House, their achievements and struggles and the various ways they gained their freedom. From self-liberation to the 13th Amendment, “A New Birth of Freedom: Stories of Emancipation at Mabry-Hazen House” will explore the different methods enslaved people broke down the oppressive institution of American chattel slavery and fought to gain their personal liberty.
The museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and tours will start at the on the hour (10, 11, noon, 1, 2). Admission is free, but tours are limited to 12 visitors per tour. Reservations are encouraged and donations are appreciated. These tours will also be conducted on Saturday, Aug. 7, in commemoration of Eighth of August. To reserve a tour, visit www.mabryhazen.com/events/emancipationday or facebook.com/mabryhazen
Juneteenth is the oldest known national celebration commemorating the abolition of slavery. It was on that day in 1865, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation, that word of slavery’s end reached an enslaved community in Galveston, Texas, the westernmost state of the Confederacy. Throughout the South, formerly enslaved African Americans had already sought emancipation by a variety of means, yet in places like Texas and East Tennessee, slavery remained legal even after Lincoln issued his famous executive order.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.