Mabry-Hazen House is hosting its first Night at the Museum of the year 6-9 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8. Attend for a chance to visit the house museum after-hours. Explore the 1858 historic house in an entirely different light as twilight falls upon Mabry’s Hill, watch the sun set behind Sharp’s Ridge and North Knoxville flicker alight, all while enjoying drinks provided by a local brewery.
The historic home will be open for self-guided tours and there will be behind-the-scenes access to the bottom floor at 7:30pm. Mabry-Hazen House also will continue its history series where we share an artifact or objects that normally are not on display.
Outdoor seating will be set-up on the front porch and lawn for groups to safely enjoy the site in a casual atmosphere. A fire pit and outdoor games will be available and guests are encouraged to bundle up and bring their games, stories, blankets, and camp chairs.
Tickets are $10 per adult and visitors under 16 are free. Each purchased ticket includes two adult beverages and additional drinks are $5. A small processing fee is applied to tickets purchased online. Some tickets may be available at the door.
Light refreshments will be available for purchase. All proceeds benefit Mabry-Hazen House.
In the event of rain, Night at the Museum will be rescheduled for March 16, and all tickets will transfer to new date. Refunds will be offered by request.
The Mabry-Hazen House Museum, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is located atop Mabry’s Hill in Knoxville. Built in 1858, three generations of the same family resided in the Italianate-style home overlooking downtown Knoxville, Tennessee River, and Great Smoky Mountains. The museum showcases one of the largest original family collection in the U.S. with over 2,000 original artifacts on display. Furnished and decorated in the style of several decades, Mabry-Hazen gives a rare view into 130 years of Knoxville history.
