Mabry-Hazen House in Knoxville is hosting Night at the Museum from 6-9 p.m. on Wednesday, May 19., from 6-9 p.m. This is an opportunity to visit the house museum after-hours on a weekday and drink up a little history. Explore the 1858 historic house in an entirely different light as twilight falls upon Mabry’s Hill, watch the sun set behind Sharp’s Ridge and North Knoxville flicker alight, all while enjoying drinks provided by a local brewery.
The historic home will be open for self-guided tours (at limited capacity) and there will be behind-the-scenes access to the walkout basement at 7:30 p.m. Mabry-Hazen House also will continue its history series where it shares an artifact or objects that normally are not on display.
Socially distanced outdoor seating areas will be set-up on the front porch and lawn for groups to safely enjoy the site in a casual atmosphere. A fire pit and corn hole will be available and guests are encouraged to bundle up and bring their games, stories, blankets and camp chairs.
Tickets are $10 per adult and visitors under 16 are free. Each purchased ticket includes two adult beverages and additional drinks are $5. A small processing fee is applied to tickets purchased online. Some tickets may be available at the door.
Sister South Fine Foods will have food available for purchase. All proceeds benefit Mabry-Hazen House.
Tickets are capped to ensure the safety and health of visitors. Visitors are requested to follow Knox County Health Department guidelines and physically distant from other families/groups. Face masks and coverings are required within the historic house.
In the event of rain, Night at the Museum will be rescheduled for Wednesday, May 26, and all tickets will transfer to new date. Refunds will be offered by request. If cancelled due to COVID-19, refunds will be given.
Tickets are limited and some may be available at the door. Purchase tickets at www.mabryhazen.com/natm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.