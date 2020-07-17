Mabry-Hazen House is hosting its quarterly Night at the Museum from 6-9 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 19.
Night at the Museum is a chance to visit Mabry-Hazen House after hours on a weekday and drink up a little history. Explore the 1858 historic house in an entirely different light as twilight falls upon Mabry’s Hill, watch the sun set behind Sharp’s Ridge and North Knoxville flicker alight, all while enjoying drinks provided by Elkmont Exchange. And with over 7 acres near downtown, there is plenty of room for you to safely social distance and relax outdoors.
This “historical happy hour” is not just about the festivity either; it’s about connecting with history and gathering at the museum to meet staff, volunteers, and local community members while talking about the past in a casual atmosphere. The historic home will be open for self-guided tours and there will be behind-the-scenes access to the walkout basement at 7:30 p.m. The museum will limit capacity to ensure the safety of visitors.
Tickets are $10 per adult and visitors under 16 are free. Each purchased ticket includes two adult beverages and additional drinks are $5.
A fire pit and corn hole will be available outside and guests are encouraged to bring their games, stories and camp chairs. Light refreshments will be available for purchase. All proceeds benefit Mabry-Hazen House.
Tickets are capped to ensure the safety and health of visitors. Visitors are requested to follow Knox County Health Department guidelines and physically distant from other families/groups. Face masks and coverings are required within the historic house.
Event will occur rain or shine. If cancelled due to COVID-19, refunds will be given. A small processing fee is applied to tickets purchased online.
Visit www.mabryhazen.com for tickets and to learn more about the site.
The Mabry-Hazen House Museum, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is located atop Mabry’s Hill in Knoxville. Built in 1858, three generations of the same family resided in the Italianate-style home overlooking downtown Knoxville, Tennessee River, and Great Smoky Mountains. The museum showcases one of the largest original family collection in America with over 2,000 original artifacts on display. Furnished and decorated in the style of several decades, Mabry-Hazen gives a rare view into 130 years of Knoxville history.
