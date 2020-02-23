Mabry-Hazen House in Knoxville is hosting its quarterly Night at the Museum from 6-9 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4.
During the work week, museums (including Mabry-Hazen House) mostly keep bankers’ hours and weekends are often packed with other activities, making it difficult for people who hold day jobs but would like to visit.
Night at the Museum is a chance to visit Mabry-Hazen House after-hours on a weekday and drink up a little history.
Explore the 1858 historic house in an entirely different light as twilight falls upon Mabry’s Hill, watch the sun set behind Sharp’s Ridge and North Knoxville flicker alight, all while enjoying drinks provided by a local brewery.
This “historical happy hour” is not just about the festivity either; it’s about connecting with history and gathering at the museum to meet staff, volunteers and local community members while talking about the past in a casual atmosphere.
The historic home will be open for self-guided tours.
Mabry-Hazen House also will continue its history series where they exhibit an artifact or objects that normally are not on display.
Tickets are $10 per adult and visitors under 16 are free.
Each purchased ticket includes two adult beverages and additional drinks are
$5.
Event will occur rain or shine. Tickets will be available at the door or at www.mabryhazen.com/natm.
More information is available at www.mabryhazen.com.
The Mabry-Hazen House Museum, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is located atop Mabry’s Hill in Knoxville.
Built in 1858, three generations of the same family resided in the Italianate-style home overlooking downtown Knoxville, the Tennessee River
and the Great Smoky Mountains.
The museum showcases one of the largest original family collection in America with over 2,000 original artifacts on display.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.