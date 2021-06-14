Mabry-Hazen House is hosting an old-fashioned Fourth of July celebration on Sunday, July 4 in Knoxville.
The special day will include great views, good food and beer, live music, fun games, great company and tours of the 1858 house for $12 (includes two drinks from a local brewery). Guests should bring lawn chairs and blankets to spread out on seven acres of green space near downtown and right off I-40. The day recalls the spirit of 19th century Independence Day celebrations when communities gathered for patriotic revelry and enjoyment.
Overlooking downtown Knoxville to the west and the Great Smoky Mountains to south, historic Mabry’s Hill enjoys a spectacular view of the fireworks around the city and county. Food trucks and beer from a local brewery will be on the premises.
“When you see the view here,” says Executive Director, Patrick Hollis, “you understand what drew Mabrys, Civil War armies, the Hazens, and what draws people today to this place. At 230 feet above the river, Mabry’s Hill offers an incomparable 360-degree panorama of the city.”
There will be several activities for kids and the young at heart including sack races, watermelon seed spitting contests, three-legged races, bocce, croquet, corn hole, and much more. They will have a reading of the Declaration of Independence. Purchase tickets to join in a cake walk and possibly take home a delicious cake from a local bakery. Trotta Montgomery Realty Company will offer a cool treat for everyone with a pony and cart to hand out ice cream. And the historic house museum will open for self-guided tours.
Tickets for adults (16+) are $12 ( includes two drink tickets), children (ages 5-15) are $5, members of Mabry-Hazen House are $5, and children under 5 are free. More information and link to purchase tickets available at www.mabryha
zen.com/fourthofjuly. There is a small fee for online purchases. Tickets sell quickly and purchasing them before the vent is strongly encouraged.
Event will occur rain or shine.
