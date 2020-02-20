Las Vegas comedy magician Ben Young returns to his hometown Maryville with his family-friendly magic show at 2 p.m. on March 8 at The Bird & The Book. The show is open to the public, all ages are welcome and tickets are available now.
“This is going to be a blast,” Young said. “I perform really interactive, laugh-out-loud shows for all-age audiences all over the world, but there’s no place like home. The last time I performed in Maryville, we sold the place out and had so much fun, we’ve decided to do it again.”
Young, who has appeared on the CW network TV show “Penn & Teller: Fool Us,” has been described as “a hybrid of magician plus stand-up comic … for families.”
In addition to performing at public and private events nationwide, Young’s act has also taken him to over a dozen countries, performing for the U.S. military stationed overseas.
“Magic shows are more popular than ever,” Young said. “Lots of people are seeing magic on TV and the internet, so there is a major interest. But at the same time, I feel like audiences are becoming jaded by what they see on screens, so the chance to see a real life magic show is exciting.”
Doors open at 1 p.m. Food will be available before the show, and drinks served throughout.
Tickets are $20 for ages 13 and up; children can attend for $10. Tickets available at www.BenYoungLive.com as well as in-store at The Bird & The Book and Southland Books.
Originally from Maryville, Young now lives in Las Vegas.
Most of his shows are for all-age audiences on military bases (80 worldwide), resorts, clubs and more.
