It begins just before sunrise — the gathering of folks alongside Sevierville Road at Nina Delozier Road — to capture a glimpse of Mother Nature at her finest.
Property owner Carolyn Forster has turned an unused patch of ground into an acre or so of gorgeous sunflowers that tilt their heads to the east to capture that rising sun, all against a backdrop of majestic mountains.
Forster grew up on this land, the daughter of farmer Garland Delozier. He raised dairy and then beef cattle before leasing the acreage to Bill Beason and David Coppinger, who still farm it for crops. Forster said it was back in 2017 that she got the idea to plant sunflowers, not solely for her own enjoyment but that of friends and strangers alike.
So, she asked Beason and Coppinger if they would do the planting for her.
They said no, initially.
“They said they didn’t want to cause a wreck,” she recalled. “That was their answer.”
But Forster had her heart set on the sunflower patch and talked them into putting it in that first year away from busy Sevierville Road and closer to Forster’s house. She said she even hosted an eclipse party that year in the field, and 70 people attended.
“We put up a tent that year,” Forster said. “It was a fun thing to do.”
In 2018, Forster was able to convince Beason and Coppinger to move the sunflower garden location to the property fronting Sevierville Road. To prevent wrecks from curious onlookers, the flowers were not planted all the way to the road; lots of room was saved for parking so anyone who wanted to could come pull off the road safely and take all the time they needed to marvel.
Forster walks her road and adjoining neighborhood every day and smiles every time she sees cars pulled over and cameras focused on her sunflowers.
“They are gorgeous this year,” she said.
The farmers planted them a little later this year than last, so their peak time is now instead of the middle of August as in the past. Forster said the flowers are at their absolute peak for only two weeks before they start to droop and later turn to seed.
But, even when that happens, people are interested in what’s left. Forster said she was asked by a local man if he could come and retrieve some of the seeds once the flowers finished blooming.
Who doesn’t love sunflowers?
“He told me chickens love sunflower seeds,” Forster said. “Other people like the seeds for birds in the winter. Anyone can come at the end. I just ask that people don’t cut them now at their peak.”
On Thursday morning, Forster was out on her back patio at sunrise; there were at least five cars already in the field, parked and ready for that perfect picture-taking moment. “It makes me so happy,” she said.
A few hours later, Blount native Mary Cagle White was completely hidden from view among the sunflowers, some taller than 6 feet. She was busy taking pictures of the many bees taking their places among the thousands of sunflowers.
Turns out, White grew up with Forster’s sister, Debbie, and graduated from Porter High School. White now lives in Sevierville but rose early this day to come and experience the glorious garden.
“I love sunflowers,” she said as she continued walking the field. “They are beautiful. I love to photograph them when they are just opening up, when they are budding and trying to open, trying to show their yellow.”
She recommended getting up a little higher for a different view. “I stood up on the door of my car to gaze back at the mountains,” White said.
Before long, it was Don and Kathy (Delozier) Trundle’s turn to have a look around. Kathy is Forster’s cousin. Their dads are brothers. They, like White, are also Porter High graduates who now live in Powell.
“I like to come out and get a picture of myself with the sunflowers,” Kathy said. She pointed up Sevierville Road to the farm where she was raised.
While it was still morning when the Trundles made it out to the sunflower spot, Kathy said in the afternoon and evening before sunset is also a great time to take it all in.
“The sun is behind you and the mountains are clearer,” she said. “The sunflowers are looking toward the east.”
Forster’s dad is the older brother of Kathy’s father. There were five Delozier siblings, Forster said. All five eventually owned the adjoining farms on Sevierville Road, from Peppermint to Davis Ford roads.
“Three of the four boys all farmed these lands jointly, sharing in the expenses, labor and revenue,” Forster explained. “Our families still own and live on the land, and Bill and David still farm the fields.”
She was deliberate in making this field accessible, even to those in wheelchairs. She has been thanked many times for her willingness to share the beauty.
“I had people last year who were able to bring people in wheelchairs because it is so accessible,” Forster said. “One lady this year was able to bring her son. That is probably the most touching thing for me. People can bring their family.”
