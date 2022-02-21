Join Mabry-Hazen House for a titillating new tour series, Rated R for Risqué: Courtship, Romance and Intimacy in the Hazen Household on March 10-12.
Preserving the stories of three generations of women and their experiences in and out of love, Mabry-Hazen House will explore romantic conventions, behaviors, etiquettes, beliefs and taboos at the turn of the 20th century. Learn how each generation thought about romance and how it changed over the generations, so we can share what it tells us about our past and present experiences in finding and maintaining relationships.
With much of the original furniture and decor owned by the family on display, visitors will see exactly where romantic interactions and exchanges occurred. Beyond the original artifacts, the story of Evelyn Hazen, her ill-fated fifteen year engagement to Ralph Scharringhaus, and the subsequent breach of promise and seduction lawsuit gives an intimate glimpse into the thoughts and actions of a couple falling into and out of love in the 1920s. With these provocative resources, Rated R for Risqué will flirt with a history of romance and love in the Hazen Household.
Tours on Thursday, March, 10 and Friday, March 11 occur from 5–9 p.m. with tours starting at 5 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tours will occur from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m with tours starting at 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m on Saturday, March 12. Tickets are $15 per person and required. Each tour time is limited to 15 visitors per tour.
Visitors must be 18 or older and/or 16 or older with a guardian older than 21 years. This program will discuss topics such as sexual trauma and harassment and could be triggering for those sensitive to such issues. To purchase tickets and more information, visit www.mabry hazen.com/events/rat edrisqe
