Making sure your family members get a nutritious start to the day is an important job, and by focusing on a few wholesome ingredients, such as real milk, simple and healthful dishes can quickly become family favorites.
Each day should begin with a balanced breakfast, so when mornings get hectic and meal prepping isn’t possible, you can still start strong with a convenient, iconic pairing — cereal and real milk. Enjoyable on their own, real milk and General Mills Big G Cereals, like Honey Nut Cheerios, are even better together, delivering essential nutrients to help fuel the morning with the taste kids — and adults — can call a daily favorite.
In fact, dairy milk is the top food source of calcium, vitamin D and potassium, and cereal is the top food source of fiber — which are four nutrients of public health concern identified by the Dietary Guidelines for Americans. This nutritious breakfast combination costs only around 50 cents per serving — so parents can give their children nutrients they need without breaking the bank.
Another delicious breakfast option is a Cheesy Bacon-Broccoli Quiche, which offers 11 grams of protein per serving while introducing picky eaters to veggies in an appetizing way. If a busy schedule calls for an on-the-go option, real milk provides essential nutrients and can be blended into a Banana Breakfast Shake for a tasty and portable way to start the day.
About 90% of the U.S. population does not meet dairy recommendations outlined in the Dietary Guidelines for Americans. Most individuals would benefit by increasing intake of nutrient-dense, calcium-rich dairy milk. One 8-ounce glass of dairy milk contains almost as much calcium as six cups of kale and the same amount of protein found in 1 1/2 medium eggs, making real milk an easy and delicious way for your little ones to get important nutrients they need.
