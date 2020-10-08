Make Your Own Felted Pumpkin is a workshop that will be presented from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 24 at Historic Ramsey House, 2614 Thonrgrove Pike, Knoxville. It is a fundraiser for the Ethan Anderson Blacksmith Shop at Historic Ramsey House.
In this interactive workshop, participants will create and make their very own felted pumpkin. All instruction and supplies are provided, and all proceeds go directly towards the building of the working blacksmith shop here on the grounds of the Historic Ramsey House. We thank you for your support!
Class fee is $25. All instruction and supplies needed are included with admission. This workshop is appropriate for those 10 years and older. Credit card fees apply. Payments with cash or check are available. Call 865-546-0745 to arrange payment or go to www.eventbrite.com/myevent?eid=123488374051.
To learn more about the Ethan Anderson Blacksmith Shop Project, visit https://www.blacksmithatramsey.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.