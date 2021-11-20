I was working at my computer desk in the den this week, back door open, watching as sunlight touched each of the bright yellow leaves on my old friend, the maple tree. Each leaf was like a candle, illuminating the entire yard with the joy of color and life.
Even the leaves that had fallen onto the grass glowed, a crunchy, gold and brown carpet laced with hints of red and orange. One day, the tree was full; the next day, a brisk autumn breeze played tag with the leaves remaining on its branches and sent them sailing away to parts unknown.
How could a person not give thanks when surrounded by beauty such as this?
Thanksgiving is my favorite holiday, a time that draws particular attention to blessings that may too often be taken for granted — a time to reflect on these blessings and have our eyes opened to others we have missed in the hubbub of daily life or that have become obscured in the painful circumstances that have arisen.
I confess, I find myself becoming depressed and angry when I consider everything that happened over these past couple of years, yet the Bible gives us a different perspective.
Consider 1 Thessalonians 5: 16-18 (New International Version): “Be joyful always; pray continually; give thanks in all circumstances, for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus.”
Wow. That really hits home to me because I too often fail to follow these directives. When I focus on the bad things going on — illnesses or deaths of friends and loved ones, shrinking dollars, political ineptitude, global uncertainty on so many levels — I am distracted from the good things going on all around me.
There’s a difference in knowing what’s happening in the world and being consumed by it, and that difference lies in thankfulness, not tunnel vision.
What shall I give thanks for today? Or the real question should be, is there anything so dire that a glimmer of hope, one small leaf catching a ray of sunshine and sending a glow into the world, can’t be found?
Also consider Philippians 4:8: “Finally, brethren, whatsoever things are true, whatsoever things are honest, whatsoever things are just, whatsoever things are pure, whatsoever things are lovely, whatsoever things are of good report; if there be any virtue, and if there be any praise, think on these things.”
Look for the good. It will be there because that’s what we are promised in Matthew 7:7, “Seek and you will find.”
It’s been a difficult couple of years. I can’t think of anyone who has not been affected by the pandemic in one form or another. Yet as difficult as it is to grasp “give thanks in all circumstances,” I have finally learned to give thanks for the wisdom acquired, not the test; for the love and support shown through a difficult, sometimes heart-breaking situation, not for the loss itself.
No one in her right mind is going to give thanks for ill health, death of a loved one or a global pandemic. But, just as the Bible tells us in Psalm 30:5, we can give thanks that the weeping may endure for the night — temporarily — but joy comes in the morning.
Look for the good. Embrace it. And in all things, give thanks.
