It’s sometimes difficult to track down where your favorite food truck, potter or bread baker will be serving up their products on any given Saturday.
With the price of gas soaring almost daily, it’s also not economical to be driving long distances in the search.
Friends Krysti Franklin and Debra Dean know both to be true. As founders of East Tennessee Maker’s Market, they have been hosting events for local makers since 2014. Potters, jewelry designers, cookie bakers and many more creative crafters come together at a central location to sell their products. These two organizers have Maker’s Markets in the spring and fall each year.
But things are changing for 2022; Dean and Franklin will still hold the two main events, but are adding on. They will be hosting a series of pop-up markets, with the first one set for Saturday, June 11. The location will be on the lawn between Southern Grace Manor and Southern Grace Coffee, 312 Tedford St., Maryville.
It’s the Summer Pop-Up Series, said Franklin. There will be three of them — on the second Saturdays in June, July and August. Hours will be from 8 a.m. to noon. Franklin and Dean had a popup market at Christmas last year and it went well. It took place at Southern Grace Manor.
It was while hosting that holiday extravaganza that Franklin said she noticed the lawn area. The property is owned by James C. Tomiczek.
“We felt like that would be a really good location for a smaller pop-up market as opposed to the larger semi-annual ones,” she said.
There are several positives about the location besides being a lawn where vendors can spread out. This site is easily accessible from the Maryville Greenway, Franklin pointed out. Walkers, bicyclists and people enjoying the Maryville Farmers Market can stop by.
“You also have access to all of the city parking lots,” Franklin said. “It will be a really nice way to enjoy a Saturday morning with family.”
A total of 25 makers will be set up at this first Summer Pop-up Series event. Some will be familiar to those who have been to previous Maker’s Markets. The list of participants includes pottery, jewelry, soaps, candles, textiles, screen printing, wood crafts, leather items, jams ad fresh flowers.
Need a new houseplant? Varieties will be available at the market, along with the necessities for building your own terrarium. Franklin also pointed out Father’s Day is right around the corner, so shopping ideas will plentiful.
Some new talent will also be showcased for the summer series.
“If you are looking for baked goods, East Tennessee Maker’s Market is debuting its own signature whoopie pies,” Franklin said. Dean is a professional baker. Franklin said the sweet treats will be offered at each of the summer markets. Cookies, breads and croissants will be baked by other vendors and ready as well.
Southern Grace will have its full coffee menu available, and Mustard Seed, a local food truck, will be parked and ready to serve, Franklin said.
Knoxville is a great hub of activity for these markets. Franklin said she and Dean wanted to be able to provide something close to home for residents of Blount County who don’t want to make that trip, especially with the hike in gas prices.
It’s also free to attend the Summer Pop-Up Series.
The first maker’s market was held back in 2014 where Bruster’s is now located. There were 12 makers, Franklin recalled. The events have grown each year. Franklin said between 800 and 1,000 shoppers show up at the spring and fall markets. They are always held at the McArthur pavilion on the campus of Maryville College.
The fall date is already set for Oct. 15.
Twenty-five vendors is a good number for the first summer pop-up. Franklin said. By the time the August one rolls around, there should be closer to 65, she explained.
“We know that a lot of our makers are looking for additional events in the summer,” this organizer said. “We wanted to do something for them and also the Maryville community.”
