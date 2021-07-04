The Maryville Makers' Market once again returns to Maryville College on Saturday, July 10 at McArthur pavilion. Opening is set for 9 a.m.
This event has been well attended over the years, said Debra Dean. This will be the first Makers' Market of the year. Normally, there would be one in spring and fall, Dean explained.
The open-air market will feature 50 vendors who make unique, handcrafted gifts. The list of items available for sale will include soy candles, jewlery, sewn and embroidered gifts, fun and functional pottery, custom woodwork, educationl toys, paper crafts, oil and watercolor art and skin products.
Lunch choices will include chicken salad croissants, chips and drink. Dessert vendors will have a variety of sweets, and iced cold drinks such as lemonade will also be available, Dean said.
Hours for the Saturday shopping event will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Signs will be posted on the MC campus. There is no admission fee.
