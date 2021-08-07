Using DNA testing to determine family connections and ancestry will be the topic of a program, “Autosomal Genetic Genealogy,” hosted by the Blount County Genealogical and Historical Society from 7-8 p.m. Tuesday at the Blount County Public Library. Presenter George K. Schweitzer will answer questions such as how to get a DNA test kit, how to submit it for scientific analysis and how to interpret the results. The program is free and open to the public.
Tim Walker, president of BCGHS, said Schweitzer is well-known in the genealogical community.
“He has done programs and been involved with East Tennessee History Center for years, and I’ve been told by several people he does a good program on explaining DNA,” Walker said. “We’ve had lots and lots of questions about DNA testing, and that’s been a subject that, as far as I know, we have never covered before in any of our programs over the years.”
Science of ancestry“DNA is probably the newest science used in genealogy,” Walker said. “I think a lot of people want to know if they have relatives out there that they don’t know about who’ve submitted DNA, or where does my DNA say that my ancestors are from.”
Schweitzer said autosomal genetic genealogy can answer some of these questions.
“This is a DNA procedure which assists genealogists with the previous five generations, and also gives possibilities of their ethnic origin,” he explained. “Accuracy varies depending on how far back the ancestor you are searching is.”
Amateur genealogists often tell Walker their DNA tests don’t confirm family stories handed down through the years, such as having Cherokee or other Native American ancestors. This may not mean the family lore is mistaken. Schweitzer said, “The farther back the Cherokee ancestor is, the more unreliable the test is.”
Walker said this scientific process has uncovered relatives in his family that had been previously unidentified.
“I have a cousin who has spent years and years researching the Walkers,” he said. “He’s traced the family back to at least our fourth-great-grandfather Walker, who was a Revolutionary War soldier. He had a bunch of kids, and one branch kind of disappeared.”
When a group in Texas contacted his cousin saying that family lore connected them to his branch, the cousin was skeptical until the other group had DNA testing done. “Three or four of them had it done so they’d have a good sample size, and sure enough, they matched up with ours,” Walker said. “So that was able to tie that branch of the family that had been unknown for several generations back to us.”
Opening doors
DNA testing also gives you the potential for finding other avenues of research to pursue. As another example in his own family, Walker said a branch in South Carolina that his family previously had been unaware of contacted them with a match.
“We think this was a brother or a cousin of our fourth-great-grandfather,” he said. “So now we have another clue to search down this rabbit hole. You know you’re related but you don’t know where the exact tie is.”
On the other hand, DNA testing can dispel myths about your ancestry, such as legends of being related to famous people. This might not be the news you want to hear, but as Walker said, “It’s science.”
The public is invited to attend the program to learn more about this subject, and you don’t have to have a scientific background or years of experience in genealogical research. Schweitzer said, “This lecture is for all persons doing or interested in genealogy.”
Schweitzer has authored 17 genealogical research books during the past 65 years of family history research and has presented a number of programs throughout the United States on topics of interest to genealogists. He is a Distinguished Professor of Chemistry at the University of Tennessee and holds doctorates in nuclear chemistry, history of religion and philosophy of science. His research involves the development of detectors for body-scan instruments.
