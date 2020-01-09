If all goes as planned, Friendsville will have a sewer system in place in 2021, a project business owners like Ken Miller, Anjelica Finstad and Gene and Cona Wallace hope brings more entrepreneurs to this small city inside Blount County.
Miller and Finstad have just opened Friendsville Barber Shop on West College Avenue in Friendsville. The locale should be familiar to longtime residents as it’s the place where George Painter set up shop as a barber decades ago. He was followed by his son and then Keith Graves, who operated the barber shop for more than 50 years.
The building sat empty for a few years. Miller and Finstad attended barber school together and decided on Blount County as a suitable location. Miller said he approached the City of Friendsville about this historic building since the entity owns it. Weeks later, Miller and Finstad were open for business.
“We found out they really wanted a barbershop here,” Miller said of Friendsville leaders. “It has been four or five years since there was one here. We decided we would go ahead and take a chance and open one up.”
The City of Friendsville approved leasing of the building and got to work to make it business-ready. Flooring has been redone and the space has an updated look, all at no cost to Miller and Finstad.
“We paid cash for our part so we have no overhead,” Miller pointed out. He said they opened on Dec. 17 and have spent the last few weeks getting to know the people and providing haircuts.
Both Finstad and Miller are veterans, having served in the Army. They each have three years barber experience after graduating from barber school, which requires 1500 hours. Finstad completed her training in 16 months while working at another location; Miller did his in 13 months.
A better plan
Miller had a whole other career with AT&T but after 20 years, he wanted out. He walked in one day and told his boss he was done; he had saved up money and went to enroll in school for a new career.
“I don’t wake up in the middle of the night during a thunderstorm,” he said. “I sleep right through it.”
Finstad is a graduate of William Blount High School and her children attend Blount County schools despite the fact she lives elsewhere. She said she has found the right place.
Being a female barber, she gets asked her advice by customers trying to understand wives or girlfriends.
“Men are more comfortable because they are getting the woman’s point of view without that woman being related or having a dog in the fight,” she said. “I get a lot of ‘what would you do if your husband ...’”
And while Miller doesn’t have a personal connection to Friendsville, he does recall a conversation he had with a fellow barber, who said Friendsville would be the place to set up shop because of the sewer project.
He and his business parnter are looking at this as a longterm commitment. It could be 15 years before Friendsville has a thriving business district. They have signed a five-year lease.
It’s a place where the name says what the people inside do — Friendsville Barber Shop. They don’t take appointments, but rely on walk-ins. Finstad said there’s no rush to get anyone out of the chair.
“We can give a 10-minute haircut but you can sit for 30 minutes in our chairs,” she said. “You pay for the haircut and tip for the conversation.”
A new cafe in town
Gene and Cona Wallace are next door neighbors to the barbershop, opening Mom and Pops Cafe around the same time. This couple has been married for 55 years and each had a different career before choosing to cook and serve. He worked as a paint and body repairman while she worked in healthcare.
“This was 53 years in the making,” Gene said. “My wife has always wanted to open a cafe. She worked at one with her mom when she was younger.”
These residents of Rocky Top have their own connection to Friendsville; their daughter, Kim Rogers is public relations manager for the City of Friendsvillle. It was Rogers who first asked her mom if she really wanted to open her own business. Cona said yes.
“She called me one day and asked ‘Are you ready,’” Cona recalled. Weeks later, this couple were business owners.
They are open Tuesday through Saturday. Breakfast and lunch is served Tuesday through Friday, with breakfast only on Saturdays, from 7 a.m. to noon. Each Tuesday and Thursday, Cona provides a hot lunch that might include meatloaf, spaghetti, chicken casserole or hot roast beef sandwiches.
For dessert, Mom and Pops offers a range of treats, from banana pudding to brownies, peach cobbler and pineapple upside down cake.
Mondays and Wednesdays feature soup and sandwich options like chicken tortilla soup, potato soup and bologna or turkey sandwiches.
City of Friendsville employees, bank and postal service workers have found Mom and Pops. Word is getting out to everybody else.
It’s the Saturday morning breakfasts that bring in the customers, this couple said. They bring in their daughters and grandchildren as servers or whatever else needs doing.
Cultivating new friends as they serve up plates of pancakes and fried potatoes is how the Wallaces look at what they are doing now. In their sixth week of doing so, these two are thrilled to be part of the Friendsville landscape.
The people coming through the doors make this a fun place to be, Gene said. He said Friendsville’s motto, “A Place Where Friends Gather,” got it exactly right.
