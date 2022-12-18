It might not have been perfect weather on Thursday morning, but volunteers with Saint Vincent de Paul were all smiles as they stood outside and handed out 108 Christmas meals to Townsend families in need.
Those take-home meals consisted of a ham, vegetables like canned corn, potatoes, carrots, gravy and dessert along with roils and butter. At the end of the drive-thru operation, each family also received a fleece blanket, all made and donated to this cause. The giveaway took place outside Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church.
Debbie Eberhardt is president of St. Vincent de Paul, a Catholic organization that partnered with St. Francis on this holiday gift to the Townsend community. The line opened up at 10 a.m. with 14 volunteers taking their places at stations along the route behind the church.
“They started lining up at 7:30 a.m.,” Eberhardt said. The whole process to get all 108 families their meals took less than two hours.
The 108 families served included 15 senior adult deliveries made by the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, who came earlier that morning to pick up the food. St. Vncent de Paul also gave 15 families at Townsend Elementary School the holiday meal, along with some area foster families.
Eberhardt said her organization provides the free meals to their clients at Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas. In addition, they also schedule other food distributions at other times of the year, for anyone who shows up. Second Harvest provides the food in those events.
These holiday meals are made possible through a partnership with IGA Village Market, located in Townsend. Manager Todd Lowe said his store has been participating for at least five years; he has been here for three.
Lowe said he puts bags of food on tables in his store and asks customers to purchase them to be handed out to those in need. Eberhardt tells him what is on the menu and he adds those items to the bags. The store manager said he’s never had a problem filing the orders.
“This is a very giving community,” he said. He said his store’s customers were so generous they gave enough to supply 500 total bags, some that went to other church projects.
St. Vincent de Paul provides the hams, rolls and butter, along with the blankets, while IGA Village Market makes sure every bag of food contains the holiday sides and desserts. These recipients also get a gift card from IGA. There is a food pantry located at the church, so extras like macaroni and cheese were available, too.
Many of Lowe’s customers provided the money for multiple bags of food, he said. His company has six stores that do projects like this, but this one stands out.
“This store does six times more than the rest of them,” Lowe said. That adds up to $1,300 worth of food at each holiday, donated by customers of the IGA. He said some of them are tourists who want to help while they are here.
In years past, the event was set up inside the church, but COVID forced organizers to find a new way. Eberhardt said the drive-thru has worked great; some of the recipients have a hard time with stairs so this is more convenient for them, this organizer said.
“This drive-thru thing has worked like a charm and a half,” she exclaimed.
Because Townsend is a small community, the volunteers working on this day are familiar with many who came through the line. Wishes for a Merry Christmas echoed from both sides of the drive-thru.
It did rain during last year’s distribution, Eberhardt recalled. They simply put up tents, not missing a beat. This time, skies were cloudy and it had recently rained, but not during the actual meal handouts.
“We all prayed real hard,” Eberhardt said. “The Lord heard us and shut off the valve.”
Others working the line that day included Dan Meyerkord, Kathy Janke, Kathy Meyerkord, Bob Eberhardt and Sharon McKune, along with Lowe and others. There are 20 members of St. Vincent de Paul.
These volunteers said they would have showed up no matter the weather. Making holidays brighter and connecting with their community is what it’s all about.
