Community Food Connection of Blount County and Second Harvest Food Bank have partnered on a new program that addresses the very real issue of hunger but also how to get on the path to becoming more self-sufficient for affected families.
The issues most CFC clients face are about more than hunger, said CFC Vice-president Kevin Kilmer. The new program, called More Than Food, is currently looking for 10 families to participate. More Than Food will assist families reach their goals by providing a number of services that include a life coach who will meet with them twice a month to aid with setting goals and finding resources to help them get there.
Volunteers with CFC and Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee Executive Director Elaine Streno and board members, traveled to Hartford, Connecticut recently to look at a similar program instigated there. Kilmer said parts of that program are being tried here.
"In the Hartford area, there were probably more than 80 food pantries that were handing out food and they felt like they needed to do more because it was the same people over and over again," Kilmer said. "They wanted to do more, to do something to help the families become more self-sufficient. They started with 100 families."
It was Bob Haralson, former president for CFC and current board member for Second Harvest Food Bank, who researched the program in Hartford and made the pitch to try something similar here, Kilmer said. Haralason was one of the ones who traveled to Connecticut to learn more.
A book by Katie S. Martin, "Reinventing Food Banks and Pantries: New Tools to End Hunger," was instrumental in the Hartford program being launched, Kilmer added.
Kilmer said this local program, More Than Food, will start with that small number of families. There is no plan to stop offering food at local pantries, he stressed. The mission is to work with the enrolled families one-on-one to discover what issues are getting in the way of their ability to become more financially stable.
The root of the problem
The process will start with interviewing the individual families to assess needs. For many, that is more affordable housing, better paying jobs, help with medical bills or other obstacles. While families are in the program, their food needs will be met.
CFC serves 3,000 clients per month at its food pantry in New Midland Plaza in Alcoa, where it's been since May. The move doubled the space CFC had previously and added much-needed parking.
Of the 3,000 monthly clients served, Kilmer said 25% are senior adults and 25% are children.
Fliers are being handed out to CFC clients and at other locations to get families to sign up. One of the biggest issues More Than Food can address is where other valuable resources can be found, said Rhea Kenney, empowerment services manager at Second Harvest.
"I think it's imperative for folks to have one place to go for multiple connection points," she said. "A lot of times, our families are running around trying to figure out how to get help with electric bills, food, etc. A lot of our food pantries do well with information boards, but families sometimes don't have the time to sit and sort that out, to peruse and pick out what they need this month or might need next month."
To cut down on the burden of having to negotiate the various pantries that are available, More Than Food will offer personal shopping appointments, Kenney said. Some people have work schedules that prevent them from being able to go to pantries with limited hours; some work two jobs or have other reasons like transportation that make things more challenging.
And if more than 10 families wish to sign up for More Than Food, Kenney said they will do all they can to accommodate.
Personal shopping appointments, enhanced food options that meet the majority of the family's monthly food needs and connections to community resources are the main services to be provided by More Than Food. The families will meet with a life coach twice a month, set personal goals for themselves and their family and learn how to utilize community resources.
Clients who want to participate will contact Rhea with Second Harvest at 865-243-8205 or email rhea@secondharvestetn.org to apply for the program. The clients will go through an interview process to be accepted into the program.
Personal shoppers will be needed to help these 10 families select the best food choices during their appointment.
Many families live paycheck to paycheck, Kenney said. It only takes one health crisis to upend a family's world. A disabled car can also be a huge crisis if the money for repairs isn't there.
As Kilmer stressed, this program doesn't replace the work local food pantries do. Both Kilmer and Kenney said Blount County is doing a fantastic job of meeting those needs. More Than Food is the next step to hopefully creating a better life for those who just need more direction in getting there.
The short-term solution of weekly food for the family develops into a long-term solution for getting above the boundaries of poverty, in other words.
"We have 20 pages of agencies and their phone numbers that can provide assistance," Kilmer said. He said this program will have people who sit down with enrolled families as they make calls to reach out to them.
The Hartford program has shown it's been successful so far, he added. Long-term success rates will be forthcoming as that program progresses.
Kenney described More Than Food as a community hub for families where they can get multiple concerns addressed.
"Our favorite saying here is 'the day we are out of a job because there is no longer a need will be the best day of our lives,'" Kenney said. "That won't happen but what we can do is whatever it takes to help our families get there."
