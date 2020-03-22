On days when Charles Jetter sets out in his 25-foot Steelers Nation RV in Blount County, he never gets far before a Philadelphia Eagles or Cleveland Browns fan wants to trade jabs.
“I’m from Philly,” the other guy will say.
“I’m sorry. Sounds like a personal problem,” Jetter retorts.
Jetter was born in Oil City, Pennsylvania, and has been a Steelers fan his entire life. He’s lived in Rockford since 1978; his two daughters, Laura and Gloria, are Alcoa graduates. They spent 13 years in the school system, graduating in 2002. Back in 2016 after retiring from the catering business, Jetter loaded up his RV and attended all 16 Steelers games, living in that motor home for four months. He took along a friend who did most of the driving. Luckily, the Steelers had no games on the West Coast.
Besides being a fanatic for football, there’s another topic near and dear to his heart — blood donation. When he was at those 16 games in 2016, Jetter organized a blood drive in each city he visited. His goal was to get his fellow Steelers fans to donate and save lives and also to convince those who favored those on the other side of the football come Sunday.
A sign on the side of his Ford van-turned-RV says 278 pints of blood were donated on that 16-game trip, possibly saving more than 800 lives.
Jetter still calls Blount County home. He came here back in 1978 and operated the Mr. Steak restaurant for 10 years before owing and operating Gus’s, a diner in downtown Knoxville, for 25 years. He sold the business in 2009, did catering for a while, and then officially retired just before embarking on that memorable 2016 trek.
Blood donations remain his focus. He has arranged for a Medic blood donor site at Springbrook Gym in Alcoa from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 28. The event was going to be held at Alcoa High School until it had to close in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Medic will bring one of its mobile units and set up in the parking lot.
He’s calling it the Tornado Blood Drive, and those who donate will receive a free T-shirt and takeout meal, courtesy of Jetter. It will feature his Jack Daniels pulled pork, baked beans and slaw. Jetter also has handed out wristbands.
Only a few donors can enter the blood moblie at a time, so there are no large crowds to worry about. People who have a temperature of 100.4 or greater will not be allowed to donate. Other signs of coronavirus also will be checked, including coughs and runny noses. And while Jetter is encouraging others to participate, he’s been a longtime donor himself — almost 9 gallons over the past 35 years. He started when his twin daughters were born premature and needed blood transfusions. At 70 years old, he hasn’t stopped.
He even helped organize a blood donation event at his grandchildren’s school in downtown Brooklyn, he said. The event took place on Flag Day, which was June 14.
Doing our part
But just getting people to donate blood isn’t his only aim. Jetter said he believes it is very important to raise up future donors, by educating them on the procedure and its importance.
At that Brooklyn donation site, he was able to go into the school and talk to the students about why they should encourage adults to donate and themselves as they get older.
“There is no substitute for blood,” he said. “We can’t make it. Our bodies have to.”
His goal for donations was 100 people when it was thought the blood drive would be held at AHS. Now that it’s going to be in a Medic mobile unit instead, that might not be possible. Jetter urges donors to go to medicblood.org and sign up for a specific time on that day, in advance. If enough people do, Medic will bring a second mobile unit.
Signs are up and the bridge near the high school has been painted to advertise this local event. Jetter would like to see people respond. He said he worked concessions for the schools and loves the community closeness.
After this project, he has one more on his to-do list. He is traveling to Frommern, Germany, to learn more about his grandfather, Johannes Jetter. He was born there in 1869 and hopped aboard a freighter at the age of 15 to come to America. He came ashore in New York and became a baker.
While in Frommern, Jetter hopes to meet family. And he’s also holding a blood drive.
“Jetters have been in that village since 1701,” he said, adding he can’t wait to connect.
