Quick Pickin' Mandolin for the Beginner (ages 13 and older) is being offered at the Blount County campus of Pellissippi State Community College. Classes will be be held from 6-7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, running Jan. 18 to Feb. 22. The cost is $105 plus a $10 materials fee for the book. Teacher is Anna Uptain. To register, call 865-539-7167.
