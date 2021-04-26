Join Marble Springs State Historic Site on Sunday, May 30 from noon to 4 p.m. to celebrate Tennessee’s 225th Statehood Anniversary. Marble Springs, the home of Tennessee’s first governor John Sevier, is embedded in the rich history of Tennessee’s statehood.
Marble Spring’s Statehood Festival will comprise of historical demonstrations and reenactors, a local craft fair featuring community artisans and unique goods to share, food trucks, a performance of live Celtic Music by Wild Blue Yonder, as well as a historic lecture titled, “Colonial Drumming: Practices and Purposes,” by Dale Disney, lecturer of musicology at the University of Tennessee.
The historic lecture, “Colonial Drumming: Practices and Purposes” by Dr. Disney will be at the pavilion at 1 p.m. The live Celtic music by Wild Blue Yonder will be on the porch at 2 pm.
The event is free and open to the public.
Funding has been provided by Humanities Tennessee and the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act economic stabilization plan of 2020.
Marble Springs State Historic Site is located at 1220 W. Gov. John Sevier Highway, Knoxville.
