Marble Springs State Historic Site is reopening for regular business hours starting June 10. To ensure the health and safety of visitors, volunteers and staff, Marble Springs is following the Phase 2 guidelines set by Knox County as well as recommendations from the CDC.
The site’s grounds and hiking trails are accessible and free anytime. Visitors are asked to practice social distancing. Tours are available but are limited to one household per tour. The capacity of each group will be limited to nine individuals per tour.
Guests will be required to wear face masks at all times. Visitors are recommended to call ahead to check on availability. Contact the site at 865-573-5508. These safety measures will remain in effect until further notice.
