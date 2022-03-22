Marble Springs State Historic Site invites the public to attend its Easter Craft Fair on April 16, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This first event of the year will be full of local vendors with a variety of crafts, goods and treats to take home. There will be crafts, games and an Easter egg hunt to delight the whole family. Admission is free.
Marble Springs is located at 1220 W. Governor John Sevier Highway, Knoxville. For more information, visit marblesprings.net.
