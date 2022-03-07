Do you know what time it is?
The ninth graders of Maryville Junior High School do.
It’s March Mammal Madness Time in biology class. This is an event that involves animals from all different parts of the world facing off against each other. The animals range in size from small to huge, originating from land to ocean and so on. They include a pride of lionesses, lichen, a grizzly bear and a leaf slug and more.
Each animal goes into a different bracket making their way through the competition in the hopes of reaching the sweet 16, then the final roar (4). There is a championship round where the best animal will be decided. Students learn and research about animals that they have never heard of and get to make a bracket to see who they think the winner will be. This is the highlight of the ninth grade year.
Teachers all around the school take a place in making a bracket to see who the champion will be. At the beginning of the event, students draw an animal that they research and root for during the competition. There are many exotic animals, such as a harry frogfish, harry fog, lung fish, fruit bat and many others.
Student Sky Dunford says, “I think March Mammal Madness is a really cool experience that we get to have in class. it’s fun to see teachers involved in friendly competition while rooting for their animal of choice.”
No matter the competition and no matter the animal that wins, the ninth graders and teachers have come together for this special event, and continue to grow as a community in this school through a few little fun battles between peers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.