Appalachian Bear Rescue will host a Mardi Gras party on Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Wild Laurel Golf Course Clubhouse in Townsend. Participants will gather from 6-9 p.m. for a delicious shrimp boil, chicken, jambalaya, king cake and a cash bar with daiquiris and beer.
The event is a way to support the three bears ABR is now caring for that arrived here from Louisiana — Beignet, Boudreaux and the most recent, Balthazar. All three black bears will be wintering at ABR before being taken back to Louisiana for release back into the wild. There is also a fourth bear there currently, Jessamine, who was rescued in South Carolina.
Beignet and Bourdreaux, who are brother and sister, were flown here aboard a private plane ABR now calls Bear Force One. They were only weeks old.
Tickets are $50, and all proceeds will go to ABR. For tickets, go to appalachianbearrescue.org/events.
