International Christian marriage ministry United Marriage Encounter will hold its 2022 marriage retreats for the Smoky Mountain Foothills Community at the Hinton Center in Hayesville, North Carolina. The weekend retreats will be held May 13–15 and Sept. 23–25.
“We are so pleased to begin these retreats again,” explained Jim and Judy Yohe, new executive couple for the SMF Community. “UME has been having these weekends since the 1970s and SMF, which includes many couples from Maryville, has been here for 18 years helping Christian couples explore ways to make a good Christian marriage great,” they added.
The UME/SMF weekend starts on a Friday evening and concludes Sunday afternoon. Attending couples stay at the Hinton Center the entire time, have meals from Chef Phillip and explore opportunities to delve deeper into each other and their marriage. With help from UME Support Foundation, the entire SMF retreat costs $80 per couple.
“Although Marriage Encounter started as a Catholic ministry and was adopted by many denominations, UME is the nondenominational version concentrating on Christian principles common to most Christ-based churches, such as one man and one woman legally married,” the Yohes continued. “This is not just another marriage Bible study, but an in-depth sharing of principles and activities meant to strengthen the loving bonds between couples.”
Online registration is available at UMESMF.com or the international website unitedmarriage.org. Once registered, couples will be contacted with more specific details.
