Mary Blount Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution sponsored the annual Junior American Citizen (JAC) contest in the fall. The contest is open to all children in pre-school through grade 12.
The contest was created to promote good citizenship and appreciation of American heritage and history among every school-age child in the United States. The JAC Committee offers contests in art, creative expression and community service. The 2019-2020 theme was “The 100th Anniversary of the 19th Amendment — American Women Rise and Shine.”
The contest is judged locally and chapter awards are presented annually at the February Awards Program. The chapter winner entries are then sent to the Tennessee JAC Chairman. Following judging at the state level, entries are sent to the Southeastern Division. Those winners are chosen and then sent to the National DAR for judging.
Certificates will be given at a later date.
The next contest information will be sent to the schools in August. All students are encouraged to enter. For more information, contact JAC Chair Wanda Taylor, 865-719-9744.
