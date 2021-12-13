It’s that time of year again. There’s a new chill in the air and a new joyfulness in people’s hearts. It’s basketball season at Maryville Christian School. What other time could make people so happy?
To kick off the four-month long season, the school has a tradition of hosting a tailgate party, where people can come and enjoy food and games and watch the first basketball game of the season. This year, the director of student life, Daniel Holden, was put in charge of planning.
Despite how big of an event it was and how many details went into it, Holden said, “It was a very short notice event” and “planning it was fast and effective.” After a brief outline of the night’s events was laid out, the responsibilities were tossed over to the LIFE groups (Live Intentionally Forever Eternally).
Each LIFE group was given the option to either set up their own tent or combine with another group and make food for a competition that would be held later that evening. Some groups were creative with their tent themes. One group set up a Nemo-themed tent, another had a Tex-Mex-theme, and one group was bold enough to make a Christmas-themed tent (met with some opposition, since it was only Nov. 12).
Once the party was in full swing, around 200 people had arrived. Everyone played games, enjoyed all the food and each other’s company. Then, the competitions took place. A few people from the administration tasted a dish from each group and voted on the best theme.
The winner of the food competition brought a grill and made burgers for everyone, which were quickly devoured. The winner of the decorations contest was a Tex-Mex themed tent decorated with the flags of Texas and Mexico and whose members all wore sombreros or cowboy hats.
Once the party wound down, it was time for the game. The energy from the party spilled into the rest of the night. Fans sat in the bleachers, filling the gymnasium with cheers and shouts. Tenth grader Lauren Hassenzahl said, “The basketball game was very crowded but it was a good game ... Everyone was having a great time, which was great to see.”
What a memorable night it was. It’s nights like these that keep people going throughout the school year. It’s events like these that break up the monotony of schoolwork. It’s parties like these that bring people closer together and make MCS a true family.
