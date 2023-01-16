Students at Maryville Christian experienced trust and fear, the themes chosen for the sophomore retreat, even before arriving at the selected destination, Eagle Rock. During the drive up the steep mountain roads, the bus approached a sharp curve and struggled to make the turn. As a result, the front wheels of the bus began to lose their grip, and the driver barely had time to correct the wheels and position the bus before slipping down the ravine.
After clearing the turn, fear evidently was present in many of the students as several were clearly shaken up by the experience, but by trusting in the skills of the bus driver and the gift of God’s grace, the students and chaperones safely made it past the turn and shortly thereafter to Eagle Rock.
The sudden change in weather disrupted the original plans for the retreat. It began to rain harshly, so instead of rock climbing and ropes courses, the students enjoyed indoor activities and hot coffee from the on-campus coffee shop. After a few hours of activities, we joined back together in the cafeteria to enjoy a meal of lasagna and breadsticks paired with a fresh salad bar. Following the meal, the students and teachers headed to the community room located in the main lodge, where a worship service was held.
The service included a variety of worship songs, the main one being “Your Love Never Fails” by Jesus Culture. After the time of worship, faculty members Matthew Dennis and Liel Kirk preached sermons focusing on struggles the sophomore class seemed to be having, mainly being fear and trust. Several times throughout the sermons the students were given opportunities to go off and pray for one another as well as getting prayed for.
Student Sophia Narvaez commented on the experience saying, “My favorite part about sophomore retreat was the connection I felt to God and to all of my friends even in just the short time we were there. The worship time was so powerful and everyone felt the Holy Spirit moving in the lounge. It impacted our relationships with others and most importantly our relationship with God.”
Clearly the time of worship impacted the students positively as well as getting them out of their comfort zone and guiding them closer to God. At the end of the service the students were free to roam around the lodge and hang out with friends until noon, when they had to start heading back to their cabins. Games such as cornhole, pool, ring toss and checkers were provided, along with other games students brought from home.
After eating snacks and participating in games, night approached and the students made their way back to their assigned rooms. The girls were assigned to stay in the bunkhouse, while the boys had the privilege of staying in the lodge. We were met with a quiet snowfall the following morning and left with a memorable view of the snowcapped mountains. Retreat allowed us to grow closer and form a bond through the fear that we shared and the trust that we grew for each other and for God throughout the short experience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.