Maryville Christian School embraces creativity through its service projects as well as fostering school spirit to support and honor the seniors on the basketball team for senior night.
Every Wednesday is a designated service day for the L.I.F.E. groups at MCS. The groups work individually to discover a cause they wish to support or a project they wish to complete. After finding what they want to accomplish, each Wednesday the L.I.F.E. groups put forth effort into their service projects and make progress toward completing their goals. Some of the groups raise money or do projects for certain organizations of their choice, while others work to help better the school facilities or show their appreciation to the teachers.
For example, Jaime Stevens’ group of boys have raised $1,200 for various causes. One of these causes is Isaiah 117 House, which is a nonprofit organization that seeks to provide emotional and physical support as well as a safe home for children awaiting foster care placement. Another is The Gate, which is a program that allows adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities opportunities for socialization and independence. The boys raised this money by selling snacks to students and faculty around the school.
Angela Hassenzhal’s group of girls has taken inspiration from them and decided to start a snack cart themselves to raise money for Street Hope, a Christian organization that works to eliminate the trafficking of children in Tennessee as well as delivering a safe environment to the children and helping them heal through Jesus Christ.
Sophomore Sophie Rigsby comments on their initiative saying, “It has been amazing to see the support from students and teachers alike. We plan to continue this fundraiser until the end of the school year in hopes that God will bless Street Hope through it.”
April Davis, the art teacher at MCS, led her group in the making of bibs for the Pregnancy Resource Center to add to the collection of diapers and wipes gathered and purchased by all the L.I.F.E. groups. Other groups, Ashley Jackson’s and Kayla Warren’s, offered to clean the school windows and lunchroom. Lastly, Jessica Brown’s group goes to the elementary side of the school each service day and spends time with the preschool students to encourage and enlighten them. The opportunity for creativity and servant-like thoughts and actions are presented in L.I.F.E. group service projects at Maryville Christian School.
Senior night at MCS is a night of celebration and emotion as the seniors on the basketball team are honored and recognized by the students and faculty. On Feb. 17 the girls basketball team took on the Bradley Knights and won an exciting game, followed shortly after by the varsity boys team, which also took home a thrilling win. The school acknowledged the seven seniors: Naomi Atchley, Ashley Hodges, Grant Johnston, Drew Napier, Tanner Jarvis, Nick Jens and Eli Girbert individually and celebrated their wins.
The student section cheered loudest of all, showing support for their seniors. As a whole, senior night was a night to remember, making the seniors feel loved and appreciated as they played to win and enjoyed the time they spent with their teams.
