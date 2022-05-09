Maryville Christian School has hosted a variety of fun events this school year, ranging from a trip to Washington, D.C., a tailgate party to open basketball season, and recently, a school-wide event called Dash and Dodge. Dash and Dodge is the biggest, most anticipated annual fundraiser for the school. Every year, the elementary side “Dashes” on the soccer field, and the middle and high school side “Dodges” in the dodgeball tournament in the gym. On Thursday, April 28, students arrived at school ready for a day of fun that would suffuse the entire building.
In the morning, the elementary schoolers walked up to the soccer field, laced with energy, to participate in the “Dash.” Upbeat music began to play from a few speakers, and the kids got ready to run. Before the event, students were able to sign up for a set amount of money per lap they would ran (the funds will help pay for furniture in the new STEM building, which will be open to students in August of 2022). They had half an hour to get in as many laps as they could. Each time they completed a lap, volunteers would put a tally mark on a paper for them. Throughout the half hour, friends raced each other, and classmates laughed and joked. Though the dash was done, the fun didn’t stop.
In the latter half of the day, the elementary school students were able to have field day a bit earlier than in years prior. They were able to play games like tug-of-war, water balloon toss, a sponge race and many more. Each teacher was in charge of a group with one student from each grade. The teams competed fiercely against each other and put their all into the games, showing how enthusiastic they all were.
Over on the other side of MCS, the (arguably more rowdy) middle and high school students eagerly waited for the dodgeball tournament to start. At 9 a.m., the games began. Dodgeballs flew across the court, music was blasted from the speakers, and cheers filled the bleachers. Students rooted for the teams they were fans of and sported bright-colored shirts that displayed the team colors. From afar, it looked like a colorful explosion, especially when they all stood up to cheer and shout.
During the dodgeball tournament, the sophomore class ran a bake sale to fund their trip to Washington, D.C. next year. Each hour, a few students came down from the bleachers and stood by the stand, where they were still able to watch the dodgeball tournament.
During the latter half of the day, the dodgeball players became even more hyped. The bracket narrowed down to only a few teams, and each team wanted nothing more than to win. The audience sat on the edge of their seats in anticipation, sometimes even going silent to see what would happen next. The last few rounds were spent with each team giving their all. In the end, the team P, which wore bright pink shirts, won the tournament. They were awarded a trophy and many congratulations.
Dash and Dodge is always an amazing event, full of loud energy that’s bound to make everyone happy. All the money is put towards worthy causes, like buying new equipment for the school and funding the STEM building.
