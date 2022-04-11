With springtime comes newness. The flowers begin to bloom, the grass gets greener and all the students and staff at Maryville Christian School gear up for the spring play. This year especially, excitement is building for the production of
“High School Musical.” For the past two years, the spring play has been either canceled or performed in the school’s gym (both due to COVID), but this year it will return to the Clayton Center of the Arts.
The main directors of the play are Tracy Moreno and Farrah Westerfield, who have taught at MCS and assisted past school plays for many years. This year, though, the two of them took on more responsibilities, which has impressed and astounded everyone participating in the play.
Moreno says, “Stepping into a different director role this year has been both challenging and rewarding. I have really loved working alongside Mrs. Westerfield doing something we both love, and seeing the kids in their element is always a treat.”
The directors’ enthusiasm has spread throughout every area of the play and helped the event really come together. The costume designers, in particular, are especially cheerful for their part in helping the play truly come to life.
Putting together outfits for a play is arguably one of the most important aspects. It makes the play feel more authentic, real and tangible. Liz Stewart, one of the costume designers for the play, noted that she loves seeing how everything from the singing, dancing, acting and costumes come together to transform someone into his/her character for the play. Stewart and Holly Goins have enjoyed “learning the art of thrifting” at AMvets. Both of them have thoroughly enjoyed the experience and are considering taking up the job next year. The excitement doesn’t stop there, though. There is a bundle of energy on the other side of the school waiting for its moment to shine.
Jenn Pollard and Allyson Felty are leading the Creative Arts Club and will have 14 K-2nd grade students who will join the rest of the cast on stage during the performances. They have choreographies and songs planned out that the young students have a wonderful time practicing with the high schoolers, who take the younger ones under their wings all throughout the process.
During the time Pollard and Felty have worked with them, both have observed that the younger students enjoy being with the rest of the cast, and the older students take the younger ones under their wing and set an example for them. The joy and awe the littles have on the stage is palpable, they said. This adorable, energetic corner of the play is sure to draw in loads of joy, especially when paired with the main cast.
The main cast is practically bubbling with anticipation for the opening night. Senior Cara Huskey, who is playing the role of Sharpay, is quite optimistic about the play, saying, “Having been involved with the MCS Drama Department for 12 years makes my senior year very bittersweet, but I’m so excited to have the role of Sharpay. Working with both casts has been incredible, and I’m sure we’re going to end the year on a fantastic note.”
Cast members Lily Rose and Kennedy Goins (both sophomores) are ready for the curtain to rise and for the show to go on. Goins brought light to the nervousness of the cast members leading up to the opening night, but noted that “it always seems to come together.”
All the students’ and staff members’ hard work is ready to culminate into something awe-inspiring and available for all the public to see. If you are interested in seeing this fantastic work, just visit http://www.clayton artscenter.com/ for more information. There are four shows during April 29-30.
