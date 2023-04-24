At Maryville Christian School, the month of April marks the beginning of the end of the school year. Students are tasked with making the difficult decision of determining which classes they will be taking the following school year.
Guidance Counselor Kandice White, labors in her office daily, compiling sheets filled out by the students concerning their class preferences. She answers questions, assists the students in figuring out which courses are best fit for them, and walks them through the registration process. Although this time of year is especially hectic for Mrs. White, she enjoys assisting students in figuring out their class schedule: “I love my job as guidance counselor at MCS even when it is busy, because I enjoy helping the students plan for their futures.”
High school students often find themselves indecisive in choosing between dual enrollment, honors, or advanced placement classes. Dual enrollment classes are being offered to the juniors and seniors at Maryville Christian School. These courses grant students the ability to take a class that counts for both high school and college credit. These dual enrollment classes can be taken as online courses, but the students are still required to be in their classroom environment with a teacher who is skilled in the particular subject of the course and who assists students who have questions concerning the subject they are learning. Dual enrollment classes are also offered with an MCS teacher overseeing the course.
Advanced placement classes are more rigorous college level classes in which students have to pass the AP exam upon completion of the course in order to gain actual college credit. Honors classes, on the other hand, cover the same material as a standard class, but are open to students who desire more depth and insight into the subject they’ll be taking. For example, in Mrs. Stephens honors English class this year, students were assigned the extra project of reading and annotating a classic book of literature.
One of the main reasons the selection of classes is stumping students this year is because of the different weights of each class and how they will affect their GPAs. The dual enrollment and advanced placement classes are weighted slightly higher than the honors classes causing some students to rethink their decision of enrolling into the honors courses.
Eden Vande Brake, Maryville Christian School correspondent.
