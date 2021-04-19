Maryville Christian School is excited to host its ninth annual Dash and Dodge fundraiser on April 23.
The elementary students will be involved in the dash portion of this event. They will run laps around the soccer field in the morning. Not only does this get kids active, but it also helps raise money. Elementary students get donors to agree to sponsor them either by laps they run or donors can elect to give a specific amount.
The middle and high school students are involved in a dodgeball tournament. They can participate by forming a dodgeball team or being a fan of a team. Each team wears matching colored shirts made especially for the event. In order to raise funds, students get donations for their team. Local businesses also help by sponsoring teams. Dodgeball teams earn advantages based on the amounts they raise.
The dodgeball tournament will last all day with the winning team being awarded in the afternoon. The winning team will earn bragging rights for the year and a spot on the prestigious Dash and Dodge trophy.
Proceeds from this year’s event will go toward a new maintenance building. This will help to better protect the equipment that is used to keep the MCS campus looking beautiful. If you would like to donate, please visit the school’s website.
