Seniors at Maryville Christian School (MCS) recently traveled alongside parents and staff to Chichicastenango, Guatemala, in the El Quiche region. This trip, which is held for each year’s graduating class, allows students a chance to grow closer to each other and show the love of God through mission work in another country.
Students worked in schools and churches, held a Bible class twice a day for local kids, visited many homes, and helped wherever needed. Seniors agreed the highlight of their trip was getting to know the Guatemalan people.
“Our trip to Guatemala was amazing,” said Zanna Mabe. “I have never been so blown away by God and his abundant kindness and love for all people. My favorite part, the one that impacted me the most, was interacting with the children. Their acceptance and almost instant love for us was so touching and special. All the Guatemalans had such a deep, genuine love for each other that was very evident in their constant hugging, handholding, and service to each other. Throughout the trip, we were thoroughly exhausted, pouring out all the energy and love we had every single day. But God, in his great love and graciousness toward us, filled us with the strength and energy that we needed for each day.”
“My favorite part of the trip was seeing the faithfulness of God in answering all prayers and ensuring we had such a smooth, absolutely wonderful trip,” said Skye Bailey, president of the senior class.
Her classmate, Ruby Westerfield, agreed: “I loved the entire trip! If I had to pick a favorite part it would be the people! I’ve never been around so many people that act so loving and appreciative. The kids just jumped into our arms, hugged us, and wanted to know about us and our lives. So many times, people would offer us some of the little they had. It was so amazing to see people who wanted to give all they had because they were filled with love! I am so encouraged to spread the love of God to others. People don’t just face darkness in other countries.”
Students also participated in larger local activities. The city, with a population of about 70,000, has an enormous marketplace open two days a week where food, crafts, and everything in between are sold. The city has several ancient churches and temples, as well as many displays of natural beauty and the unique Mayan culture. In the end, the senior class returned to Tennessee closer to each other, God and the unforgettable people they met in Guatemala.
Seniors are eager to share photos, videos, and stories from the trip with the underclassmen in a future special chapel program.
