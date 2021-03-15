The Maryville Christian School Creative Arts Department is looking forward to their upcoming performance of Beauty and the Beast. The spring musical is always a special event at MCS because of the way it unites the school. Students from kindergarteners to seniors come together to enjoy producing an amazing performance. Director Julie DeBusk says, “it brings the school together as a school community.” The musical encompasses students with many different passions, as they are involved with everything from set building to helping make costumes. It takes each and every student working together to make the production a success.
This spring’s production makes clear that the show must go on. Last year’s production of Beauty and the Beast was canceled due to the pandemic. While some of the roles have been recast due to students graduating, this has given new performers an opportunity to shine. MCS is very excited to finally be able to put on Beauty and the Beast this year. While typically held at the Clayton Center for the Arts, the production will be held at the school this year due to Covid-19 restrictions. There will be three performances which will occur 7 p.m. on April 16 and at 1 and 7 p.m. April 17. The 7 p.m. Saturday show will be available for live stream for a fee. The tickets to the in-person performances are eighteen dollars. Check the school website for more information about the livestream and to purchase tickets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.