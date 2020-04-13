Maryville Christian, like many schools, returned from spring break to a unique situation. The Center for Disease Control posted recommendations to prevent the spread of COVID-19, along with guidelines given by the American and Tennessee governments. Many people are avoiding large gatherings and staying at home as much as possible. Students, staff and administration faced an unexpected decision: what is the best way to continue learning when the school building becomes inaccessible? While some campuses ended their academic year a semester early, many made the switch to online classes. Programs such as Zoom and Google Classroom make it easier than ever to hold school entirely over the internet. Some classes, however, are harder to transition to an online environment. Choir, orchestra and even classes such as math and science can become harder to navigate when lessons aren’t taught in person. Events such as prom and the annual spring performance have been postponed.
“Online school is hard to get used to. Sometimes I wake up and have a lot of school work,” one student said.
“It can be hard to stay motivated when you’re in your own house. We’re all figuring out how to make tests and quizzes online run as smoothly as possible,” agreed a classmate.
Despite these drawbacks, many students are enjoying the change of pace and new atmosphere.
“The pandemic changed many aspects of life. Schools are relying on students to be honest and self-motivated more than ever before,” said sophomore Sydnie Kingman. “Personally, I love sticking to my own schedule in my own space. It will be interesting to see how this changes learning in the future, be it for grade school or college.”
Others expressed the same sentiment. “I think online school has given us more freedom to choose which work we do and when we do it,” said Joshua Nickloes.
His classmate added, “It is hard being away from my friends for so long, but I’ve been able to spend more time outside and reading, or with my family.”
Though some parts of a community can’t translate entirely through a screen, MCS is still trying to stay close. Most classes meet through video chat; many students connect through social media or texting.
Small groups and Bible studies are figuring out how to resume their weekly meetings. Even through this formidable time, our school community can find ways to be there for each other.
