Maryville Christian School has lots of activities coming up as the second half of the school year continues. Students involved in the Creative Arts department at MCS are busy preparing for their spring production, “Beauty and the Beast.” Students and staff held a fundraiser for Valentine’s Day, selling cards and candy related to the play. Actors liked that the play helps bring together students who might not meet otherwise.
Josie Hamby, a sophomore in the role of Lumiere, said, “I’m able to form friendships with the elementary kids who I wouldn’t know if I wasn’t in the play.” “It’s so awesome to work together with people of all ages who bring such great energy and put on an amazing production,” added her classmate, Eva Fugate. Three performances will be held on April 17 and 18.
Some students are preparing for other performances. Singers in high school choir are working hard to prepare several pieces for the JB Lyle Choir Competition. The competition, held in Chattanooga on March 3, brings together high school chorales from across the state of Tennessee. As well as performing three pieces on stage, students will be graded on their ability to sight-read rhythms and four-part melodies. The trip will be a day of learning, performance and good music.
In addition to preparing for this competition, the choir’s sixth annual Music Review is scheduled for Tuesday, May 12, in the MCS gymnasium. The night begins with dinner at 6 p.m. followed by the show at 6:45. Students tell about people from the Bible through rewritten songs in a certain genre of music. Some examples from past years include Jesus’ life told with songs by the Beatles, as well as the story of Daniel told through songs from the ’80s.
The choir also performed with the band and cheerleaders at a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the foundation of a new building. The ceremony included several speeches, booths from local businesses relating to STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math), and a chili cooking competition. Hanna Newlin commented, “I’m excited for the new STEM building and the opportunities it gives the school to grow.” “It was nice to see our school community together,” agreed Carmen McClain. With all of this going on, the weeks before spring break are sure to be filled with activity and fun.
