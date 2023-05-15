Prom is a longstanding tradition that dates back to the 1800s. Maryville Christian School continued its own prom traditions this year on May 6 at Hunter Valley Farms. Hunter Valley Farms was a blessing with its charming outdoor space and its expansive indoor area.
Before meeting at the venue, students enjoyed dinner at restaurants with their friends and dates. Upon arrival, after driving up the peaceful road lined with trees, the students took advantage of the serene dock out on the water, taking pictures as the sun was setting behind them. The indoor space was designed with a woodland theme and the tables were filled with various snacks and drinks for the students to indulge in. The first hour of prom passed after the students had taken pictures and talked with one another on the large deck. Then the students were rallied inside where the dancing began for the remaining two hours. Conga lines formed and group dances ensued as everyone got lost in the music of prom night. Teacher Matthew Dennis stood out as the star of the dance floor with his red sequin blazer and fantastic dancing skills. We were fortunate to have Kristy as our DJ, spending the whole night picking out the songs she felt were the most fitting for the students and making sure everyone had a memorable night.
The chaperones of the night were also much appreciated, as they ensured the safety of the students by watching out for them throughout the night.
A highlight of prom was definitely the way it brought the students together and presented them the opportunity to spend time with one another as a student body. Many people grew closer and found joy in a night of fun and community. Preparation for a night like this was not an easy task. Upper School Assistant Shane Vande Brake spent months budgeting, working and setting up for prom to make sure it was a special night for everyone to remember. She even set up a vote for the students allowing them to request songs and food options for the night, giving them some freedom and decision as to what happens.
She reflected on the aftermath of prom saying, “Prom can often be a polarizing event, but this year’s prom at MCS brought the students together as they enjoyed dancing and fellowship. Often fraught with a mixture of excitement and dread, prom proved to be a positive experience, savored long after the last dance.”
Trending Recipe Videos
Eden Vande Brakeis a Maryville Christian School correspondent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.