During the first quarter of the school year, upper school students look forward to a retreat, but as a result of our school theme this year “Service > Self,” the administration decided to engage in multiple service projects. The annual retreat sparked excitement in the students, so when they discovered that the retreat was canceled and replaced with another activity, the prospect was initially met with some skepticism. However, the overall experience of assisting different organizations ended up being beneficial and memorable for the students.
As a whole, the participants traveled to a total of three locations over the course of two days, depending on the grade. The seniors were given the privilege to visit and serve both days, while the remaining students had specific days assigned to them. The three places chosen were Chilhowee View Community Center, Shannondale and The Gate.
At Chilhowee View Community Center, the seventh 10th and 12th grade students were instructed to help sort various items such as clothing, shoes and toys, as well as lifting and organizing boxes. All of this was done for foster families in Blount County. Shannondale, an assisted living facility, gave permission for our ninth and 11th grade students to have the opportunity to visit and chat with the residents living in the establishment, as well as participating in decorating the entrance halls with sidewalk chalk drawings. Finally, The Gate is a facility that provides adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities with the ability to socialize and be independent without bias. Eighth and 12th grade students were given the opportunity to spend time and talk to the individuals residing there.
These specific places were selected in an attempt to give back to and become more involved in the community. We were able to provide several helping hands at the Chilhowee View Community Center, where an abundance of sorting needed to be completed, and to grow more involved with the people at The Gate and Shannondale in order to share our time with them in hopes that we could brighten their day.
Director of students Daniel Holden spoke about selecting these locations specifically. He discussed that he chose the Gate because of former personal connections with the people there.
He believed interacting with the participants at the Gate would be beneficial and memorable for the students of MCS.
About Shannondale, Holden shares “spending time with those who are older and wiser allows the students to be exposed to the knowledge of another generation.” Lastly, Chilhowee View Community Center was in need of a large quantity of helpers to accomplish a specific task. Bringing a larger group of students provided a genuine hands-on experience that was profitable for the students and the community.
The decision of participating in acts of service rather than retreat gave purpose and awareness to the students as well as joy and assistance to the community.
