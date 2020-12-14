While the ball and the court are still the same, everything else about basketball this year has looked a little different. As normal, Maryville Christian School fielded three high school basketball teams. The boys teams are led by Head Coach and Athletic Director Brian Turbyfill. The boys assistant coach, Steven Hudson, also serves as the girls head coach.
The coronavirus has caused an ever-changing schedule, reducing the number of games this season. With only one week of practice before the first games, the coaches have been challenged to adapt. In a sport where good team chemistry creates a positive environment, time as a team is important.
To quote Coach Brian Turbyfill, “Basketball creates an atmosphere of cohesion and working together for a common goal.” It also teaches players responsibility. While basketball is a team sport, the MCS coaches strive to show players why their individual role is an important part of the team. On this matter, Turbyfill said the players must, “find the balance between being a team player and knowing their individual role.” The coaches aim to teach their players how to balance their team and individual performance.
Turbyfill went on to talk about how basketball is also a great experience for the fans. While cheering the team on has looked different, it still unites the team and their supporters. Fans should get involved in basketball season because it is a great family experience. Family and friends can watch the players’ work pay off. The players put in a lot of time and practice, which is on full display during their games. Good luck to the MCS Basketball teams this season.
