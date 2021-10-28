Three young children have special eye-catching costumes this Halloween, thanks to a couple of Maryville Christian School students with a love of art and helping others.
Ghostbusters, Iron Man and Wizard of Oz decorations are specially designed to fit the kids’ wheelchairs, highlighting the youngsters with something cool, instead of what people usually notice first.
“A lot of times kids and adults are intimidated by different,” MCS nurse Katie Ellis noted. “That’s what they focus on.”
The costumes encourage others to engage with the children.
She noticed the difference a costume can make when someone crafted a spider for her son Silas to wear a few years ago.
Ellis also serves as event coordinator for Friends of Tennessee’s Babies with Special Needs, a nonprofit that helps about 2,500 families across 16 counties.
At the school Ellis knew senior Annie Rader has a heart for art and children, and the senior has an art internship at the school, helping with class projects and creating other artwork, including a painting that hangs in the nurse’s office.
Freshman Jenna Denson also enjoys painting and drawing. But, she said, “I don’t really like making it for myself.”
Recently a fortune cookie she opened contained the message, “Your love for others will help a child in need.”
Ellis brought the idea to the girls about a month ago, and each costume piece has taken several hours to draw with permanent marker and paint.
This week they were adding finishing touches with glitter.
They made the Ghostbusters decorations for 2-year-old Ruthie Bryant’s wheelchair smaller so they won’t drag on the ground and even created cards that say, “Who You Gonna Call? Ghostbusters.”
Elijah James of Knoxville will have to trick-or-treat in a hospital this Halloween, but he has Iron Man and Stark Industries decorations for his costume. “We’re still able to bless him,” Jenna said.
Katie Ellis hopes students will be able to continue creating costumes every year for many children.
This year when her family dresses up in a Wizard of Oz theme, Silas will wear a lion costume and his wheelchair will have a flying monkey decoration, thanks to Rader and Denson.
